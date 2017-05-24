NFL stadiums ranked: See how the Superdome stacks up

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Freret Street.more>>
The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Freret Street.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office released details of how a paranoid schizophrenic man died after an encounter with Gretna police in February.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office released details of how a paranoid schizophrenic man died after an encounter with Gretna police in February.more>>
Vice President Mike Pence will land in Baton Rouge around 10:40 a.m. for a "listening session" with business leaders and to make remarks, according to White House officials.more>>
Vice President Mike Pence will land in Baton Rouge around 10:40 a.m. for a "listening session" with business leaders and to make remarks, according to White House officials.more>>
A great hamburger starts with a flavorful cut of meat with 15–20 percent fat, such as sirloin, chuck or round. The meat should be ground twice; first through the coarse plate of a grinder, then through the fine plate. The fewer ingredients added to the meat, the better; allow garnishes to add flavor. Remember to handle meat as little as possible so the burger maintains its juiciness.more>>
A great hamburger starts with a flavorful cut of meat with 15–20 percent fat, such as sirloin, chuck or round. The meat should be ground twice; first through the coarse plate of a grinder, then through the fine plate. The fewer ingredients added to the meat, the better; allow garnishes to add flavor. Remember to handle meat as little as possible so the burger maintains its juiciness.more>>
Where’s the best place to watch an NFL football game if you don’t choose the comfort of your own couch?more>>
Where’s the best place to watch an NFL football game if you don’t choose the comfort of your own couch?more>>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.more>>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.more>>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.more>>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.more>>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.more>>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.more>>
Middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks and police have arrested the two involved.more>>
Middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks and police have arrested the two involved.more>>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County.more>>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County.more>>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.more>>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.more>>
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.more>>
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.more>>
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.more>>
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.more>>
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.more>>
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.more>>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.more>>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.more>>