WATCH LIVE: LSU coach Ed Orgeron recaps the win over Chattanooga

LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron announced at his Monday presser linebacker Arden Key is cleared to return against Mississippi State on Saturday. "We're fired up to have Arden Key back," said Ed Orgeron. Key underwent shoulder surgery in May, and missed the first two games of the regular season. "He's got to pass a couple of test here and there. Some of them his strength wasn't up to par. Every week his strength and flexibility was getting better and better, closer to...