WATCH LIVE: VP Mike Pence visits Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE (WAFB) -

Vice President Mike Pence will land in Baton Rouge around 10:40 a.m. for a "listening session" with business leaders and to make remarks, according to White House officials.

They added Pence will be meeting with "small businesses and job creators in the community."

One location included in a release from the White House is Cajun Industries in Port Allen.

US Sen. John Kennedy issued the following statement on the vice president's trip to Louisiana:

"I am thrilled that Vice President Pence is taking the opportunity to visit Louisiana and see firsthand the negative impact of Obamacare on businesses," Kennedy said in a written release. "Unfortunately, I was not able to accompany him because of important votes in Washington on behalf of our people in Louisiana. I want to thank Vice President Pence for his invitation and wish him a warm welcome on behalf of all Louisianans."

