WATCH LIVE: VP Mike Pence visits Baton Rouge area

Vice President Mike Pence will land in Baton Rouge around 10:40 a.m. for a "listening session" with business leaders and to make remarks, according to White House officials.more>>
A great hamburger starts with a flavorful cut of meat with 15–20 percent fat, such as sirloin, chuck or round. The meat should be ground twice; first through the coarse plate of a grinder, then through the fine plate. The fewer ingredients added to the meat, the better; allow garnishes to add flavor. Remember to handle meat as little as possible so the burger maintains its juiciness.more>>
Where’s the best place to watch an NFL football game if you don’t choose the comfort of your own couch?more>>
A bill up for discussion in Baton Rouge today could leave Louisiana drivers paying more at the pump.more>>
Delays currently stretch back to Metairie Roadmore>>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.more>>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.more>>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.more>>
Middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks and police have arrested the two involved.more>>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.more>>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...more>>
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.more>>
Former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps will be sentenced today at 9:30 a.m. in U.S. District Judge Wingate's Courtroom. Epps will learn his fate inside federal court today.more>>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.more>>
