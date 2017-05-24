Coroner: Death of man involved in Gretna police altercation remains unclassified

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office released details of how a paranoid schizophrenic man died after an encounter with Gretna police in February.

Kendole Joseph, 27, died as a result of acute psychosis exacerbated by diphenhydramine toxicity in setting of schizophrenia while in police custody, the coroner said.

Testing revealed an elevated level of Benadryl in Joseph’s system. He had more than 40 times the normal amount of a 50 mg dose in his system.

“There is evidence of progressing agitation and psychosis for at least 2 hours 45 minutes on the day of his death, which included running/walking over approximately 5 miles. The following 7-minute police apprehension of Mr. Joseph included 2 discharges of conducted electrical weapon which contacted his lower back as well as physical restraint,” Mark Bone with the coroner's office said.

The coroner said the death is classified as undetermined due to contributing roles of psychosis and the ingestion of Benadryl.

Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson said his officers did nothing wrong when they were involved in a seven-minute struggle with Joseph inside the Sav-A-Dollar convenience store on Gretna Boulevard on Feb. 7.

The family has been fighting to have surveillance of the encounter released. Their attorney said that Joseph was scared and thought the police were going to kill him in the store.

The officers involved in the struggle with Joseph have not been disciplined and remain on street duty.

Lawson said he was waiting for the autopsy results to complete the investigation. Lawson promised to release the video once the investigation is complete.

