Rising Mississippi River prompts increased monitoring

The Mississippi River continues to rise across the metro area that is now at 16 feet at the Carrollton gauge.

That is prompting flood officials to perform daily inspections and monitor the possible formation of sand boils.

Restrictions have also been placed on construction activity within 1500 feet of the levees.

“What people need to know is when the river is about 15 feet there can't be any construction activity within 1500 feet of the levee and any holes that were dug in that area will have to be filled,” said Bob Turner of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Authority.

Flood authority officials are armed with laptops this year. This allows them to monitor river and levee conditions in real time and they expect that monitoring to continue for the next several days as the high river threat continues.

So far officials say they have not seen any Sand boils.

However, they say they have had to tell several people to cease construction activities near the levee.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.