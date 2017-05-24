Bourbon Street closure affecting businesses

The construction project on Bourbon Street has some business in the 100 block concerned about their bottom line.

Since the project began in April the street has been shuttered and the sidewalk is not as inviting, especially in the evening, according to business owners.

One Bourbon Street bed and breakfast owner is concerned once the construction hits his block it could deter some guests.

“We're not like a t-shirt shop or a hamburger shop where you can have walkers-by. We have guests that plan to be there at certain times and we have to be there to accommodate them. I don't know what kind of signage and what kind of posters and what kind of idiot I'm going to have to make of myself at midnight trying to get guests checked in in my pajamas, trying to get their luggage out, and get their cars parked,” Chuck Schroeder said.

Stephen Perry, the head of the New Orleans Conventions and Visitors Bureau, said the construction has affected businesses, but he’s quick to remind visitors those restaurants and shops are still open.

“Bourbon House, Hard Rock Café, Krystal and Red Fish Grill, specifically are currently experiencing declines in business due to the lane closures the city has established to install new water valves and new drainage, electric, and gas lines to Bourbon Street," Perry wrote. "Regardless of the appearance of a full block closure, these businesses are open and are eager to serve."

According to the city, the timeline for completion of work in this block is set for June 29, 2017. Click here to see an update on construction.

