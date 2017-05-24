CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Thieves steal porch furniture - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Thieves steal porch furniture

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Surveillance video captures subjects stealing porch furniture (Source: New Orleans Police Dept.) Surveillance video captures subjects stealing porch furniture (Source: New Orleans Police Dept.)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans Police need your help identifying and finding two subjects they say were caught on video stealing patio furniture off of someone's front porch.

The video taken in the 5800 block of Elysian Fields Avenue shows it was raining the night of the theft.

Police say it happened May 22 at about 10:45 p.m.

Click here to watch the surveillance video.

If you know anything about the crime, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly