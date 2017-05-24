CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Thieves steal porch furniture

New Orleans Police need your help identifying and finding two subjects they say were caught on video stealing patio furniture off of someone's front porch.

The video taken in the 5800 block of Elysian Fields Avenue shows it was raining the night of the theft.

Police say it happened May 22 at about 10:45 p.m.

Click here to watch the surveillance video.

If you know anything about the crime, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

