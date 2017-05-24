Attorneys call for firing of officers involved in Alton Sterling's death

Attorneys representing the mothers of Alton Sterling's children sent a letter Wednesday to the Baton Rouge mayor and police chief, Jr. demanding the immediate firing of the two officers involved in Sterling's shooting death.

The letter cites the alleged violation by officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II of BRPD's policy regarding de-escalation. The letter specifically cites information provided by the Department of Justice that Salamoni put his gun to Sterling's head and said, "Bitch, I will shoot you in the mother------- head," as he initially approached Sterling.

Attorneys also requested all documents related to discipline involving officers from the BRPD.

According to the letter, attorneys acknowledge that Attorney General Jeff Landry's investigation is not to determine whether or not the officers involved in Sterling's death should remain on the force, which is why they are making the request themselves.

The letter was signed by attorneys L. Chris Stewart, Justin Bamberg, Brandon Decuir and Michael RD Adams.

