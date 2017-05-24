River Rising: Levee officials issue warnings, conduct daily inspections

Latest River Stages & Forecastsmore>>
People in St Bernard are concerned about flood protection funding, after a bill was sent back to the senate calendar. That bill sought to use funds collected in adjoining parishes, to pay for flood protection in St Bernard. The St Bernard flood protection system covers more than 35 miles, and protects against storm surge as high as 32 feet. and it's maintenance is not cheap. "Right now St Bernard parish isn't paying a proportional share, it's a higher proporti...
After the Carrollton gauge hit 16', flood officials have been conducting daily levee inspections. Those inspections cover 40 miles of levees for the Southeast Louisiana Flood Authority.
The NOPD is trying to locate and identify a man who was acting as an Uber driver when he allegedly stole property from customers in the 3200 block of Gentilly Boulevard on May 22.
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office released details of how a paranoid schizophrenic man died after an encounter with Gretna police in February.
Attorneys representing the mothers of Alton Sterling's children sent a letter Wednesday to the Baton Rouge mayor and police chief, demanding the immediate firing of the two officers involved in Sterling's shooting death.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn't have sex.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
