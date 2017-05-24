NOPD: Uber driver leaves victims stranded, takes off with customer's property

The NOPD is trying to locate and identify a man who was acting as an Uber driver when he allegedly stole property from customers in the 3200 block of Gentilly Boulevard on May 22.

At about 7:45 p.m., the victim asked her male Uber ride share service driver to make a stop at a convenience store prior to driving to her requested location. The victim and her boyfriend entered the store. When they returned, the vehicle was gone with the victim’s property inside, including clothes and a video game system. The vehicle was described as a white 2016 Toyota Tundra truck bearing Louisiana license plate C423261.

The victim told police that when she requested the ride share, the driver on the app was listed as a female. Police contacted the female listed on the app, who was also found to be the owner of the vehicle. The female refused to provide police with information regarding the male driver.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.