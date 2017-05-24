Southeastern rallies to beat UNO in Southland Conference Tournament

Southeastern's plan to start the Southland Conference tournament with ace pitcher Mac Sceroler appeared to back fire, Wednesday. The junior gave up six runs allowing UNO to jump ahead 6-2 after five at-bats, but the Lions rallied to score ten runs and never look back en route to a 12-7 victory.more>>
Southeastern's plan to start the Southland Conference tournament with ace pitcher Mac Sceroler appeared to back fire, Wednesday. The junior gave up six runs allowing UNO to jump ahead 6-2 after five at-bats, but the Lions rallied to score ten runs and never look back en route to a 12-7 victory.more>>
Where’s the best place to watch an NFL football game if you don’t choose the comfort of your own couch?more>>
Where’s the best place to watch an NFL football game if you don’t choose the comfort of your own couch?more>>
A three-run burst in the fourth inning of Tulane's American Athletic Conference Tournament opener against South Florida put the Wave up early but the Bulls took the lead in the eighth inning and closed the game out to win, 7-6.more>>
A three-run burst in the fourth inning of Tulane's American Athletic Conference Tournament opener against South Florida put the Wave up early but the Bulls took the lead in the eighth inning and closed the game out to win, 7-6.more>>
LSU enters the SEC Tournament in a very familiar position. After a strong finish to the regular season, they’re favored to be a national seed when the NCAA Tournament bracket gets unveiled next week.more>>
LSU enters the SEC Tournament in a very familiar position. After a strong finish to the regular season, they’re favored to be a national seed when the NCAA Tournament bracket gets unveiled next week.more>>
Former LSU football commit Zadock Dinkelmann verbally committed to Brigham Young University.more>>
Former LSU football commit Zadock Dinkelmann verbally committed to Brigham Young University.more>>