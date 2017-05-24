Southeastern rallies to beat UNO in Southland Conference Tournament

Southeastern's plan to start the Southland Conference tournament with ace pitcher Mac Sceroler appeared to back fire, Wednesday. The junior gave up six runs allowing UNO to jump ahead 6-2 after five at-bats, but the Lions rallied to score ten runs and never look back en route to a 12-7 victory.

Southeastern narrowed the gap in the bottom of the fifth before back-to-back home runs in the next frame tied the game. From there, a four-run outburst in the seventh gave Matt Riser's team the lead they needed to close out the Privateers.

UNO will have a quick turnaround as the Privateers head into Thursday's 9:00 a.m. elimination game against Stephen F. Austin. Southeastern advances to the winners' bracket and will face third-seeded Sam Houston State Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

