St. Bernard flood protection bill placed back on calendar

Breezy and cooler conditions are settling in behind an early morning cold front. This may be the last gasp of cool air before we fall into the depths of summer.more>>
The promise of Delvin Breaux's rookie year in 2015 was clouded by an injury-riddled 2016 campaign but Breaux is healthy and enjoying the first week of Saints Organized Team Activities.more>>
People in St Bernard are concerned about flood protection funding, after a bill was sent back to the senate calendar. That bill sought to use funds collected in adjoining parishes, to pay for flood protection in St Bernard. The St Bernard flood protection system covers more than 35 miles, and protects against storm surge as high as 32 feet. and it's maintenance is not cheap. "Right now St Bernard parish isn't paying a proportional share, it's a higher proporti...more>>
After the Carrollton gauge hit 16', flood officials have been conducting daily levee inspections. Those inspections cover 40 miles of levees for the Southeast Louisiana Flood Authority.more>>
The NOPD is trying to locate and identify a man who was acting as an Uber driver when he allegedly stole property from customers in the 3200 block of Gentilly Boulevard on May 22.more>>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.more>>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...more>>
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.more>>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.more>>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.more>>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...more>>
Eva Hicks was on a normal grocery trip before turning down the medicine aisle at her local Walmart. That's why she encountered another female shopper who had choice words for her.more>>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.more>>
