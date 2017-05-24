Delvin Breaux excited about health, Saints secondary heading into 2017 season

The promise of Delvin Breaux's rookie year in 2015 was clouded by an injury-riddled 2016 campaign but Breaux is healthy and enjoying the first week of Saints Organized Team Activities.

Breaux stopped by FOX 8's studio Wednesday to talk about his upcoming charity softball game and made no bones about his health heading into 2017. "I've been working my behind off this whole offseason," said Breaux. "I feel that I'm back at 200%. I feel great, I've been training with my Dad and going to rehab and making sure everything is straight, I'm feeling great. It's part of the games and we can't control injuries. We're just out there busting our behinds, playing for the guy next to us and if injuries happen, we just have to seek treatment and get back out there as soon as possible."

The native New Orleanian missed ten games in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's first full season but thinks year two will be a boon for the entire secondary. "We didn't fare out too well last year but this year, he has a vision for us and that's for us to be able to be physical out there, compete for a ball, finish on a ball, run to the ball, not give up explosive plays - we're taking that to heart," said Breaux. "The first two days, it's early but we're balling. I feel it's going to be a great year, we just have to keep competing and playing."

Saints fans will get their first glimpse of the 2017 squad on a different field as Breaux and newly-reacquired quarterback Chase Daniel host a celebrity softball game June 7th at Tulane's Turchin Stadium. The game starts at 6:30 PM but gates open at 5:30 and fans should expect lots of scoring as Breaux predicts a 10-8 victory for the defense.

