Nicondra: Quick cool down, then big warm up

Breezy and cooler conditions are settling in behind an early morning cold front. This may be the last gasp of cool air before we fall into the depths of summer. Enjoy the good feel air as clouds give way to sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the upper 70's. Expect a cool feel tomorrow morning as temperatures drop to the mid-50's on the north shore and low-60's on the South Shore.

Then, get ready for a big warm-up! Hot and humid conditions will take hold by the start of the holiday weekend. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees for the first time this year. As another cold front approaches the area from the west, expect increased chances for rain on Memorial Day and early next week.

-Nicondra Norwood

