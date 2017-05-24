Masked gunman ambushes contractors in Old Metairie

“He came running up,” says the contractor.

It was 1 o’clock Tuesday afternoon when contractors working on an Old Metairie home were caught off guard.

“The guy came up out of nowhere with his face covered and said, 'Give me your money.' I thought he was joking,” says the contractor.

The gunman was serious.

A second worker using a saw to cut lumber on the front yard quickly realized what was going on, and the robber demanded his money, too. At the same time, another man was working inside the home and heard the commotion outside.

“I came to the door, and when he saw me he ordered me out,” says the contractor.

The three construction workers stood side by side, while the gunman insisted they hand over their wallets.

“I knew my coworker, and I figured for sure he was going to go for that gun, and we were going to fight this guy, but ended up not doing it because we were all in the line of fire,” says the contractor.

Instead, all three handed over their wallets and they say the gunman then asked what they had in their work truck.

“Then, he ran over and started going through one of the trucks and turned around and ran down the street, jumped in a car and peeled out,” says the contractor.

The victims tell FOX 8 the robbed jumped into a silver sedan and drove off. That car was captured on surveillance video a few houses down.

“I guess somebody drove by, and saw them as an easy target,” says a neighbor.

The contractors say they’ll be more vigilant in the future.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

