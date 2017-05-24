'Grandma, I'm scared': 11-year-old shot in Central City

An 11-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot Tuesday just before 8 p.m. in Central City. We spoke with the victim and his grandmother about what happened, but we're not revealing their identities for their protection.

"I had just gotten home from bible study, and once I made it to the back of the house I just heard the shots going pow, pow, pow," said the victim's grandmother.

What she saw next was even more terrifying.

"When we seen him coming from down the street, we seen him holding his leg and we looked at his leg and he had a bullet hole in his leg," she said.

Her grandson had been shot.

"They started shooting and I ran to my grandmother's house and she said, 'What happened?'" said the 11-year-old victim.

New Orleans police say a gunman opened fire from a car in the 1500 block of Freret Street. An 18-year-old and the 11-year-old were hit.

"Last night, he wasn't in great spirits because he was scared. At first he was laying on the sofa, you know, once he came home from the hospital, and he said, 'Grandma I'm scared.' So, I brought him in the back room with me," said the victim's grandmother.

Now, she is just thankful her grandson is still here.

"I think god for that," she said. "Just stop the violence."

The NOPD says the shooting is under investigation. If you have any information that can help call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

