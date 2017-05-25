Your Weather Authority: Cooler morning, but heat is not too far away

Enjoy this cooler than average Thursday morning because summer-like temperatures are not too far away.

The sunshine will have us warming into the mid-80s today, but low humidity will make it tolerable. As southerly winds develop overnight, the same cannot be said for the rest of the forecast.

Hot and humid conditions will return over the Memorial Day weekend. Highs could reach the 90-degree mark for the first time this year.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with only a stray pop-up possible Sunday.

Then, as another cold front slowly approaches the area from the west, plan for increased chances for rain on Memorial Day and through early next week.

