Judge grants prosecution request to use prior road rage case evidence against Ronald Gasser

A criminal court judge today granted a prosecution request to use a 2006 road rage road rage incident as evidence against the man accused of shooting and killing former NFL star Joe McKnight.

Ronald Gasser is accused of shooting McKnight on Behrman Highway in Terrytown back in December. Investigators say the shooting happened during a road rage encounter.

Prosecutors will now be allowed to use as evidence a 2006 road rage case against Gasser.

Prosecutor argued the time difference does not matter and that previous arrests can show that Gasser was potentially the aggressor.

The defense argued that Joe McKnight was the aggressor in the incident and that the prosecution should not be allowed to introduce a 10-year-old incident into evidence.

Gasser's attorney, Matthew Goetz, also argued that the previous arrest was not similar and that the prosecution was “trying to muddy the water” using previous bad acts.

The case was never adjudicated, so it could not be introduced into evidence, they said.

In that incident, Gasser was accused of punching a driver at the same intersection where he is accused of shooting McKnight.

"Mr. McKnight is the person who chose where this happened, he pulled up to my client on the shoulder, blocks him in traffic, McKnight exits his car, climbs into the window of my client and he shoots him in self-defense. So to say a ten-year-old argument between another person that started between two vehicles with people yelling at each other, has absolutely nothing to do with it, in fact, if you look at the two incidents, my client never exited his vehicle, prior to Mr McKnight attacking him in his vehicle," Goetz said.

That battery charge was later dismissed.

Gasser is expected back in court on June 12th for a motions hearing.

