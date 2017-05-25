Prosecutors look to use prior road rage case against Ronald Gasser

A criminal court judge will hear arguments Thursday on whether a prior road rage case can be used in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing former NFL star Joe McKnight.

Ronald Gasser is accused of shooting McKnight on Behrman Highway in Terrytown back in December. Investigators say the shooting happened during a road rage encounter.

Prosecutors want to use as evidence a 2006 road rage case against Gasser.

In that incident, Gasser was accused of punching a driver at the same intersection where he is accused of shooting McKnight.

That battery charge was later dismissed.

