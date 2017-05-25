NOPD: One woman wounded in St. Claude shooting - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: One woman wounded in St. Claude shooting

One woman was shot Thursday morning in the St. Claude neighborhood.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, the victim was shot in the leg in the 1300 block of France Street.

No further information is currently available.

