NOAA predicts 2017 Atlantic hurricane season most likely above normal

Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predict the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season will most likely be an above-normal season.

Forecasters say there is a 45 percent chance for an above-normal season, a 35 percent chance of a near-normal season, and only a 20 percent chance of a below-normal season.

Experts are saying there is a 70 percent likelihood of 11 to 17 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher. Of those, of which five to nine could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher). There could be two to four major hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5; winds of 111 mph or higher) from that list.

An average season produces 12 named storms of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes, according to NOAA officials.

The hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

