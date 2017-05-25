Big C - Teen with rare illness scores TD, highlight for the community

A judge decided Thursday that a past road rage incident can be used as evidence in the trial against Ronald Gasser, who is accused of killing former NFL player Joe McKnight.more>>
The headliner during the first week of Saints OTA’s is without a doubt Adrian Peterson. But looking at the bigger picture, it’s also the first time that the Saints’ rookies practice alongside the veterans.more>>
Hot and humid conditions will return over the holiday weekend. Highs could reach the 90-degree mark for the first time this year.more>>
Cameron “Big C” Steib lined up behind the offensive line, guarded by his teammates at E.D. White Catholic High School on a Thursday afternoon. Head Coach Chris Bergeron called a running play in this scrimmage game against Thibodaux High School. It was designed to go up the gut, and with the right player carrying the ball, the play had a chance to score.more>>
Ronald Gasser is accused of shooting Joe McKnight on Behrman Highway in Terrytown.more>>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.more>>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.more>>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.more>>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.more>>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.more>>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur is supposed to be put to death. Arthur has maintained his innocence all along and has dodged execution seven times already.more>>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.more>>
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.more>>
