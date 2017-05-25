David: Stormy Memorial Day likely

The holiday weekend will definitely feel like a summer one with humidity running much higher and temperatures flirting with 90 degrees for the first time this season. The feels like readings will approach 100 degrees especially on Sunday.

It looks rain free for the start of the weekend with only the slightest chance of a stray storm on Sunday. The real storm chances will arrive on Memorial Day. A few strong storms are possible as well as heavy downpours.

The rest of next week will feature an early summer weather pattern with a daily chance for showers or storms and highs well into the 80s or near 90.

