David: Summer heat coming soon

Hot and humid conditions will return over the holiday weekend. Highs could reach the 90-degree mark for the first time this year. We expect a mix of sun and clouds with dry conditions. The heat index will make it feel close to 100 degrees at times.

Then, as another cold front slowly approaches the area from the north, expect increased chances for rain on Memorial Day and through early next week.

With the return of clouds and showers, high temperatures should retreat slightly to the middle and upper 80s which is typical for early June.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

