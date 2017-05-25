Judge: Decade-old road rage incident can be allowed as evidence in Gasser case

A judge decided Thursday that a past road rage incident can be used as evidence in the trial against Ronald Gasser, who is accused of killing former NFL player Joe McKnight.

Gasser is accused of shooting McKnight in a road rage incident in December 2016. Investigators say it happened on Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard in Terrytown.

Prosecutors want to use evidence from a 2006 arrest where Gasser was accused of punching a driver at the same intersection. That battery charge was later dismissed and never adjudicated in court. But despite that, the judge decided the arrest report and additional information from the current incident citing his previous arrest can be used as evidence in Gasser's trial.

Gasser's attorney, Matthew Goetz, said it's unfair to use information from 10 years ago that was never adjudicated. He claimed it isn't pertinent to the current case because he Gasser wasn't the aggressor.

“Mr. McKnight is the person who chose where this happened,” Goetz said. “He pulled up to my client on the shoulder, blocks him in traffic, McKnight exits his car, climbs into the window of my client, and (Gasser) shoots him in self-defense. So to say a 10-year-old argument between another person that started between two vehicles with people yelling at each other has absolutely nothing to do with it. In fact, if you look at the two incidents, my client never exited his vehicle prior to Mr. McKnight attacking him in his vehicle.”

Goetz hopes to appeal the judge’s ruling. He said even if the evidence is ultimately allowed, he doesn't believe it will affect the jury.

Gasser is expected back in court for a motions hearing June 12.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.