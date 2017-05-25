WVUE FOX 8 wins the May late news race

IT’S A REPEAT!!!

FOX 8 CONTINUES LATE NEWS WINNING STREAK

TAKES THE MAY SWEEPS TOP SPOT TWO YEARS RUNNING

New Orleans, LA –When the May sweeps period came to an end on Wednesday night, FOX 8 News at 9 and 10 p.m. stood alone atop the New Orleans television news landscape for the 11th time in 12 months. In the May 2017 sweeps period, FOX 8 News at 9 p.m. (6.3 HH rating Monday-Friday) and 10 p.m. (6.8 HH rating Monday-Friday) had the most late news viewers of any television station in the New Orleans DMA.

According to the Nielsen company, when averaging the two news programs together, FOX 8 continues to be New Orleans’ Most Watched Late News. WVUE’s 90 minutes of news starting at 9 p.m. is the top-rated late night news in the New Orleans DMA

Each ratings point represents 1 percent of the 633,140 TV households in the New Orleans market, the 50th largest in the United States. All of the ratings are Program Averages. Fox 8 News at 10 is anchored by Lee Zurik, Kim Holden, Chief Meteorologist David Bernard, and Sports Director Juan Kincaid.

“I am extremely proud of the quality of work our team puts forth day in and day out”, said Vice President and General Manager Tim Ingram. “Our viewers want and need quality local journalism, weather information, and sports coverage. We are honored that they continue to choose FOX 8 first.”

FOX 8 Morning Edition is the Fastest Growing Morning News

FOX 8 Morning Edition continues to build. For the entire four-and-a-half hours, Monday-Friday, 4:30-9 a.m., Morning Edition continues to be New Orleans’ Fastest Growing Local Morning News. FOX 8 is nearly 9% over the May 2016 ratings.

"This special group of journalists we have here at FOX 8 work hard every day to bring our viewers the biggest and most important stories," said News Director Mikel Schaefer. "We couldn't be more proud of the dedication and determination they have to cover this community."

FOX 8 Morning Edition is anchored by John Snell, Nancy Parker, Meteorologist Shelby Latino, Meg Gatto, Rob Krieger and Local First Traffic with Kristi Coleman.

# # #

FOX 8 News is committed to providing in-depth investigative stories that affect change. Holding the powerful accountable and shining a light on public corruption is the staple of our news philosophy. As broadcasters, we at FOX 8 News have the great responsibility of keeping the viewing public safe and informed about the world around them. With this thought in mind, FOX 8 News continues to lead New Orleans, Louisiana and the nation in the field of investigative journalism. Not only through Lee Zurik Investigations, but Shelley Brown leads the FOX 8 Defenders Unit, looking into consumer complaints and finding resolutions; Kim Holden and Natasha Robin keep a close watch on crime and the impact it has on our community in a continuing series of Crime Tracker Investigations; and no one covers our ever-shrinking coastline and the effect it has on the people living in those areas and the city’s flood protection system like John Snell.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Blaine Strawn at 504-483-1301 or email at bstrawn@fox8live.com.