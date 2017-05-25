After Further Review: Observations from Saints OTA #3

Judging by the unusually high amount of media at practice, it’s safe to say people are itching for Saints news. On Thursday, we got our first glimpse of the new look Saints with their third OTA open to the media.more>>
The headliner during the first week of Saints OTA’s is without a doubt Adrian Peterson. But looking at the bigger picture, it’s also the first time that the Saints’ rookies practice alongside the veterans.more>>
Cameron “Big C” Steib lined up behind the offensive line, guarded by his teammates at E.D. White Catholic High School on a Thursday afternoon. Head Coach Chris Bergeron called a running play in this scrimmage game against Thibodaux High School. It was designed to go up the gut, and with the right player carrying the ball, the play had a chance to score.more>>
Senior second baseman Cole Freeman collected four hits and four RBI Wednesday night, and sophomore right-hander Caleb Gilbert pitched five strong innings to lead third-ranked LSU to a 10-3 win over Missouri in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.more>>
