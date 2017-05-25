After Further Review: Observations from Saints OTA #3

Judging by the unusually high amount of media at practice, it’s safe to say people are itching for Saints news. On Thursday, we got our first glimpse of the new look Saints with their third OTA open to the media. For all intents and purposes, it was a pretty standard May practice with some noteworthy developments.

Adrian Peterson shows hands

All eyes were on #28, who spent most of the practice with the first team offense. He looked fluid running the football, but that wasn’t what stood out most. Peterson caught some swing/wheel routes out of the backfield and looked comfortable doing it. That’s not something he was really known for in Minnesota, but in this offense the more a back can do, the better.

Play of the Day I

During seven-on-seven drills, Drew Brees threaded the needle beautifully to Coby Fleener on a seam route just over the outstretched arms of A.J. Klein. Fleener did a nice job of catching the ball in traffic. It was the kind of catch Fleener struggled with last season and one he must make on a regular basis to be the featured tight end in this offense.

Play of the Day II

Welcome back, Rafael Bush. Chase Daniel attempted to hit Brandon Coleman on a seam route; the pass was poorly thrown and poorly timed. Bush took advantage to make the interception.

Personnel Groupings

- When the Saints were in their base "heavy nickel" package, A.J.Klein was the first team at middle linebacker; Dannell Ellerbe was next to him at the weakside. Delvin Breaux and P.J. Williams were the first team corners with rookie safety Marcus Williams as the third safety lined up deep alongside Vonn Bell. Alex Okafor lined up opposite Cam Jordan on the end.

- When the Saints shifted to their "light nickel" package with three corners, Williams went off the field, Vaccaro shifted to the deep safety, P.J. Williams kicked inside and Ken Crawley played on the outside.

- First-round pick Marshon Lattimore spent most of the day with the third team.

- On offense, Josh LiRebeus was the first team center with Senio Kelemete and Bryce Harris splitting time at left tackle.

Notable Non-Participants

Mark Ingram

Willie Snead

Josh Hill

Nick Fairley

Terron Armstead

Max Unger

John Kuhn

TommyLee Lewis

Other Observations

Ted Ginn, Jr. made a savvy veteran move on a punt return where he ran to the punt but waited until the very last second to put his hands in a position to catch the ball. It clearly caught the gunner off guard as Ginn ran past him. It was a dangerous play, but one that in a game could result in a big gain.

Tough day for wide receiver Jake Lampman, who battled his way on to the team as a special teamer last year. Lampman dropped three passes, two of which with no defenders present.

Corey Fuller had the unexpected good day. He made two nice catches in traffic on back-to-back plays. He made those catches over first –teamers: Delvin Breaux and P.J. Williams. Enthusiasm should be tempered, however, good May practices are simply that, a good May practice.

It appeared Chase Dominguez long snapped on field goals and Jesse Schmitt long-snapped on punts.

