There's a new push to remove more monuments in New Orleans

There's a new push to have more monuments removed in New Orleans, including the French Quarter's iconic Andrew Jackson statue.

The group Take Em Down Nola says the removal of four statues is not enough.

"We're issuing an invitation to the mayor to finish the job. He has already begun the job, and we want him to finish the job," said Malcolm Suber, Take Em Down NOLA spokesman.

The group held a news conference Thursday at the former site of the Jefferson Davis statue while protesters yelled behind them. The group said they want all symbols of or monuments to "white supremacy" removed. They also want the public to have a say in what replaces the four monuments that were recently taken down.

"What we would like to see in their place is people who stood for people and liberation. For instance, we think since Harriet Tubman is going to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill," Suber said. "We don't understand why we can't turn Jackson Square into Harriet Tubman Square. At Lee Circle, we don't understand why we can't turn Lee Circle into Dorothy Mae Taylor Circle. Dorothy Mae Taylor was one of the most courageous black leaders in this city. She led the effort to desegregate Mardi Gras."

Richard Marksbury with the Monumental Task Committee said he's not surprised by the move.

"If you go back 18 months, I wrote about what Mitch Landrieu had done, opened the Pandora's box, and you can't close it back once it's opened. And also the slippery slope. So I'm not surprised at all. People said this was going to happen, and it happened," said Marksbury. "The Mayor in his wonderful speech is totally inconsistent, because Jackson represents the same thing the monuments he took down with regard to small children and how they look up at these monuments and what they represent. So unfortunately, Jackson is the albatross around his neck because it is the poster boy for the ordinance, in terms of the nuisance ordinance removal, just the poster boy Jackson is. Yet, he's out there defending one and condemning the others and this is what you get."

We also spoke with the mayor's office. While a city spokesperson wouldn't say whether the mayor supports the push to remove other monuments, he did say those concerned with other statues can go through the public process to address them and that it's up to those individuals and the City Council to take any further action from here.

"The mayor is pretty clear that these four monuments were put up by those who wanted to celebrate the cult of the Lost Cause, individuals who put them up to revere the Confederacy. He thought that didn't represent who we were as a city or what our future should be," said mayor's office Communications Director Tyronne Walker.

