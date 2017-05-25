Tulane eliminated from AAC Tournament, effectively ending season

Tulane first year head coach Travis Jewett said before the AAC Tournament that the Wave had to "win this thing" in order to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament with an automatic bid but the Wave's season came to a halt Thursday in Clearwater, Florida as they were eliminated from the conference tournament.

Thursday's 8-3 loss at the hands of Central Florida came on the heels of Tuesday's 7-6 loss to South Florida and seals a losing record of 27-31, their first season under .500 since 2014. With an RPI of 78 at the regular season, Tulane's season is all-but-officially over. Only 64 teams receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament, including those automatic bids for conference tournament winners.

