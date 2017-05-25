Southeastern and UNO to meet for second time in Southland Tournament

UNO will get their fifth chance to beat Southeastern this season when the two teams meet Friday at 9 AM in a Southland Conference Tournament elimination game.

The Privateers will be riding high after their 4-3 extra innings win over Stephen F. Austin Thursday morning while the Lions will be licking their wounds after allowing eight unanswered runs to lose 8-4 to Sam Houston State.

Matt Riser's team got the best of Blake Dean's for the fourth time this season on Wednesday with a 12-7 victory in the tournament's opening round. The winner will have a quick turnaround for a 4 PM first pitch against Sam Houston State.

