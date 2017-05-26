NOPD: Man shot Thursday in Central City

New Orleans police are investigating another Freret Street shooting this week.

According to initial police reports, someone shot a man in the leg around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Freret Street in Central City.

Just blocks away, a man in the face Wednesday night.

On Tuesday night, police say a gunman opened fire from a car in the 1500 block of Freret Street wounding an 11-year-old boy and an 18-year-old.

