Your Weather Authority: The heat arrives, humidity will rise

Friday will be very warm as highs reach the upper 80s and southerly winds increase humidity.

Plan for hot and humid conditions over the Memorial Day weekend. Highs could reach the 90-degree mark for the first time this year. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and the heat index to make it feel close to 100 degrees at times.

Then, as another cold front slowly approaches the area from the north, expect an increased chance for rain on Memorial Day and through early next week.

With the return of clouds and showers, high temperatures should retreat slightly to the middle and upper 80s which is typical for early June.

