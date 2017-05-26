Music, food, festivals all over New Orleans

Bayou Country Superfest kicks off Friday night in Champions Square and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The festival is in New Orleans after years of boots and 10-gallon hats at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

The fest scoots its boots down to New Orleans for a real party on the Bayou.

The three-day event will see some of country’s best and brightest take the stage.

Easton Corbin takes the stage here to close out the first night.

Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert, and Rascall Flatts take the stage Saturday.

Sunday Hanks Williams, Jr. and Blake Shelton will play.

The annual Greek Fest is also happening this weekend. Family fun with homemade Greek food, music, dancers, shopping, cooking demos and more.

The festival takes place at the Hellenic Cultural Center on Robert E. Lee Boulevard. Tickets are $8.

The New Orleans Wine and Food Experience hits Mardi Gras World with the Grand Tasting featuring more than 1,000 wines and food from more than 75 restaurants.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $119 and available online.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.