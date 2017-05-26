NOLA Weekend: The Ultimate Grilling Checklist for Your Weekend - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOLA Weekend: The Ultimate Grilling Checklist for Your Weekend

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(WVUE) -

One of the biggest outdoor weekends is right around the corner!

Memorial Day weekend is perfect for grilling, entertaining and welcoming in the summertime.

Before you fire up your grill, check out this handy list to make sure your cookout is a success: http://www.nolaweekend.com/ultimate-grilling-checklist-weekend/

Powered by Frankly