14-year-old shot while walking in Central City

Someone shot a 14-year-old boy walking in Central City, an initial New Orleans police report said.

The victim was walking with a friend in the 2800 block of Freret St. around 9:52 p.m. on Thursday when they heard gunshots.

The teenager realized he was shot.

He was taken to a hospital. Police did not release his condition.

