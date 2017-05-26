NOPD searching for missing 17-year-old girl

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing juvenile.

Police say Roykia McNeil, 17, was last seen at her home in the 8600 block of Bill Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. McNeil has not been seen or heard from since.

McNeil is described as a black female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 125 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Roykia McNeil is asked to contact the Seventh District Investigative Unit at 504-658-6070.

