Covington man convicted of sexually assaulting two juveniles

A St. Tammany Parish jury convicted a man on charges of having sexual relations with two juveniles nearly 20 years ago.

Dwayne Callahan, 55, of Mandeville, was found guilty Wednesday of sexual battery of a victim under 13 and two counts of molestation of a juvenile for incidents that occurred 10 to 20 years ago.

Callahan faces a possible sentence of 25 years to life in prison to life. He will be sentenced by District Judge William J. Burris on July 21.

The sexual battery charge and one of the molestation charges stem from incidents that took place between 2001 and 2007.

In one incident, Callahan entered a room where two girls were sleeping in bunk beds. He began touching one of the girls in a sexual manner. When the victim said “no,” the other girl looked up and saw Callahan’s hand in the victim’s pants.

The girls told family members, who contacted police.

When the girl who witnessed the incident disclosed at the Children’s Advocacy Center what she had seen, she also revealed that Callahan had touched her the same way when she was 4 years old.

The other crime dates back to the late 1990s when Callahan was accused of molesting another girl in a similar way.

The girl revealed the abuse during counseling.

Callahan also has a prior conviction for illegal discharge of a firearm.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.