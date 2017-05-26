Large group of juveniles arrested for fighting at a Thibodaux school

The group picked a spot. They all went in. Two fought and all of them were arrested.

Thibodaux police arrested 10 people – nine juveniles and a 17-year-old – a charged them with criminal trespassing after the group gathered at South Thibodaux Elementary school for a fight.

On Tuesday night around 7 p.m., security cameras at the school recorded two of the 10 suspects fighting. Police learned that the group was at the Martin Luther King Park near the school when two of the suspects decided they wanted to fight.

The group then went to the school where one of the juveniles hopped the fence and opened a gate for the rest of the group.

Two of the suspects then fought in a fenced in area on school property.

Police later found and arrested the 10 suspects.

One of the juveniles and the 17-year-old face additional charges for disturbing the peace by fighting.

