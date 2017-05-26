Report: Orleans Parish sheriff's employee suspected of smuggling drugs into jail

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sheriff’s employee who was allegedly caught trying to smuggle heroin, marijuana and pills, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.

Ciboney Parker, 23, was booked into jail Friday facing charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of schedule IV drugs (tramadol) and bringing contraband into a correctional facility.

Parker worked as a civilian employee at the Orleans Justice Center jail.

Investigators intercepted recorded calls on the jail’s phone system between Parker, inmate Elton Williams and his girlfriend, Brittany Theophile, according to the report.

The three coordinated how to get the drugs into jail, according to police.

A statement from the sheriff’s offices said the operation took several days and involved several surveillance methods.

Parker is being held on $5,000 bond.

