Memorial Day weekend brings multiple events to New Orleans

Memorial Day weekend has no shortage of events for visitors and locals looking to welcome summer.

Bayou Country Superfest takes over Champions Square and the Superdome, setting the stage for a big impact in New Orleans.

“It's normally a pretty good weekend in New Orleans, but with Bayou Country Superfest here, plus the Greek Festival and the New Orleans Food and Wine Experience, you have the trifecta of great things to do in the city. It will help us fill hotel rooms, it's going to help with the restaurants, the attractions, so we’re expecting a pretty good impact for the city,” Mark Romig said.

The New Orleans Wine and Food Experience will see dozens of the city’s best chefs at Mardi Gras World for the Grand Tasting, an event that benefits Nunez Community College’s culinary program, not to mention the taste buds of all the visitors.

“You just don't get, in a culinary city like New Orleans, you don't get that many wonderful, talented, award-winning chefs together in one venue,” said event spokeswoman Traci Beninate.

The event will also host their Royal Street Roll Friday evening.

On Bayou St. John, Greek Fest is the place to be as the event highlights the culinary and cultural traditions of Greek Orthodox life. The festival is famous for its seasoned lamb off the spit and gyros, as well as their delicious tastes of other Greek cuisine.

“We have a Mistretta tray this year and that is a plate with appetizers, it has chickpea salad, it has tzatziki, grape leaves, pita bread, olives, and we encourage you to buy that, take it out on the bayou with a bottle of wine and enjoy the live music and dance,” said Gail Psilos.

The weekend begins with a free concert at Champion Square Friday evening. Greek Fest starts Friday at 5 p.m. and lasts through Sunday.

