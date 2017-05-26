Price tag to study Superdome renovation hits $422,000

Superdome commission officials say renovation is necessary to modernize the facility and extend its life as a competitive venue to host major events. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

The people who run the Mercedes-Benz Superdome want to spend $422,000 to figure out the best way to overhaul the site.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District has approved funding for a master plan to renovate the dome. Hundreds of thousands of dollars will go to a San Francisco-based company to come up with renovation strategy.

They predict an extensive renovation will cost somewhere between $150 and $500 million.

