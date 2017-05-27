Fatal motorcycle accident shuts down I-610



The New Orleans Police Department investigates a fatal motorcycle accident that had I-10 at I-610 closed for hours during a busy Memorial Day weekend.

According to a police report, it happened Saturday May 27, on the Interstate 610 East overpass at Franklin Avenue.

Police say officers responded to a call of a vehicle accident with injury at that location about 2:00 p.m.

The identity of the riderhas not been released.

Investigators say a male vicitm was riding a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on 610 in the left lane of the 610 overpass when he lost control and side-swiped a Volvo Semi Truck. the motorcyclist then hit the guardrail and was ejected. EMS pronounced the him dead at the scene.

The 63-year-old driver of the truck was not injured and has not been charged in the accident.

