I-610 East near Franklin Ave. closed due to fatal accident

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating a fatal accident on I-610 eastbound near Franklin Avenue.

The area is currently closed to traffic at this time.

Details on the crash are limited.

We will bring you more information as It becomes available.  

