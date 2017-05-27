David: Storms increase Memorial Day

Temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees into Sunday. The feels like readings could approach 100 on Sunday. Most of Sunday looks dry but there may be a stray storm or two especially late in the day and into the evening hours.

A cold front will sag closer to the area on Monday bringing a much better chance for showers or storms. There could be a heavy downpour or two along with an isolated severe storm. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated. Regardless, it's important to remember to seek shelter when you hear thunder as we are into our summer lightning season.

The rest of next week will feature an early summer weather pattern with a daily chance for showers or storms and highs well into the 80s or near 90.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

