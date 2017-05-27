LSU blanks South Carolina, 11-0 to advance to SEC Title game

If there was a shred of doubt that the Tigers were deserving of a national seed, they sent it out of the park with one of their three home runs in today’s 11-0 beat down of South Carolina.

Kramer Robertson didn’t waste any time. He hit his second home run of the tournament in the very first at-bat of the game. Greg Deichmann quickly followed with a two-run shot to right field that made it a 3-0 game in the first frame.

From there, everything continued to go the Tigers’ way. The second inning saw Cole Freeman notch an RBI before scoring later in the inning on a wild pitch.

The third inning was the biggest of all. After a Mike Papierski RBI scored one to make it 6-0 LSU, Zach Watson came through with a two-RBI triple to extend the lead to 8-0. The very next batter, Robertson, followed that with a triple of his own to score Watson. He finished a double short of hitting for the cycle.

And after a sacrifice fly to make it 10-0 and put the run rule into effect, Deichmann took Colie Bower’s pitch to dead center for his second homer of the game.

Overshadowed in all of the Tigers’ offense was a masterful performance from senior lefty Jared Poche. He went 6.0 innings and allowed just two hits. Poche improved to 10-3 on the season and picked up his 37th victory at LSU. That moves him into second all-time in school history, only behind Scott Schultz who totaled 38 wins from 1992-95.

The Tigers’ 11-0 win marks their second run-rule decision of the tournament. The last time they did that was 2014 when they took home the tournament championship.

They’ll face the winner of Arkansas and Florida in Sunday’s SEC Tournament Championship game.

