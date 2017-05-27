Warehouse Historian remembers Greg Allman

Classic rock fans are mourning the loss of one of their standard bearers tonight.

Greg Allman, one of the founders of the Allman brothers, died today in his home in Georgia, from complications due to liver cancer.

His raspy voice, drove band hits, like 'Whipping Post', and 'Melissa'.

His band, was one of the first rock bands to ever perform at the Superdome. And they performed so many times, at the legendary 'Warehouse' on the riverfront, they were considered the unofficial house band.

"It's a sad day for music fans especially in New Orleans. Greg...at a young age had the voice of a great bluesman," said Warehouse historian Bobby Wahl.

Allman was married six times. Cher was his third wife. Greg Allman was 69.

