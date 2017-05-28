Four people wounded in separate overnight shootings

New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight.

The first shooting happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of St. Louis and Chartres streets in the French Quarter. Initial reports indicate one man was shot. A witness says the man was shot by a security guard during a scuffle outside the Louisiana Supreme Court on St. Louis Street., according to Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.

The next incident happened at approximately 12:50 a.m. near Franklin and Painters streets. New Orleans police say a male gunshot victim arrived to an area hospital following the shooting.

Police are also investigating a shooting that happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of Marais and Mazant streets. Two people arrived at the hospital as victims of the same incident.

The victims' condition is unknown at this time.

No further information is currently available on any of these shootings. FOX 8 will continue to update this story as it develops.

