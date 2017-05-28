One dead, one injured in Metairie shooting

New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured Saturday night.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured Saturday night.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating a fatal accident on I-610 eastbound near Franklin Avenue.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating a fatal accident on I-610 eastbound near Franklin Avenue.more>>
Temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees into Sunday. The feels like readings could approach 100 on Sunday.more>>
Temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees into Sunday. The feels like readings could approach 100 on Sunday.more>>
The City says you will see an increased NOPD presence in the Downtown area this Holiday weekend due to the number of visitors that are expected.more>>
The city says you will see an increased NOPD presence in the downtown area this holiday weekend due to the number of visitors that are expected.more>>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.more>>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.more>>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.more>>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.more>>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.more>>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.more>>