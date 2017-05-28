One dead, one injured in Metairie shooting

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured Saturday night.

Sheriff Newell Normand says the shooting happened at 9 p.m. in the 400 block of North Laurel Street in Metairie.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 38-year-old black male unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, deputies learned that a second victim, a 33-year-old black male, arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance with a gunshot wound. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.