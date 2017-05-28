David: A few storms today

Hot and humid for the rest of our Sunday with the heat index approaching 100 degrees. A few storms will roll out of Mississippi later today and into this evening. The best chance for rain is on the North Shore with even more spotty activity south of the lake.

A few more storms are likely to be around on Monday and Tuesday with maybe a couple of downpours with the stronger ones.

The rest of next week will feature an early summer weather pattern with a daily chance for showers or storms and highs well into the 80s or near 90.

