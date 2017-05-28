David: A few storms today

New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
A suspect was shot by a Louisiana Supreme Court Officer after a scuffle between the two Saturday night.more>>
Hot and humid for the rest of our Sunday with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured Saturday night.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating a fatal accident on I-610 eastbound near Franklin Avenue.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.more>>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.more>>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.more>>
