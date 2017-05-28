Suspect shot after scuffle with officer in French Quarter

A suspect was shot by a Louisiana Supreme Court Officer after a scuffle between the two Saturday night.

The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of St. Louis Street and Charters Street.

According to Louisiana State Police, who have taken over the investigation, there was a scuffle between the officer and a suspect. At some point during the scuffle, the officer shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to University Medical Center where his condition is currently unknown.

The officer was treated at a local hospital for injuries he sustained during the scuffle. He was later released.

State Police say the incident remains under investigation.

